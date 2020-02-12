Clear
BREAKING NEWS Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lauderdale, Limestone counties Full Story
SEVERE WX : Flood Watch - Flash Flood Watch - Severe Thunderstorm Watch - Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Multiple North Alabama schools on 2-hour delays Thursday

Due to flooding

Posted: Feb 12, 2020 4:26 PM
Updated: Feb 12, 2020 5:23 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

These schools and school systems are on 2-hour delays on Thursday due to potential hazardous road conditions linked to flooding:

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 69°
Florence
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 63°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 69°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events