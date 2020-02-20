Clear
BREAKING NEWS Some North Alabama schools on 2-hour delays Friday Full Story
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

Some North Alabama schools on 2-hour delays Friday

Due to weather

Posted: Feb 20, 2020 7:41 PM
Updated: Feb 20, 2020 8:20 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Colbert County, DeKalb County and Jackson County school systems will be operating on a 2-hour delay on Friday.

School officials say it is due to water still being on some county roads, and the possibility of ice.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 29°
Florence
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 34°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 26°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 30°
Scottsboro
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 32°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events