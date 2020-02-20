Some North Alabama schools on 2-hour delays Friday

The Colbert County, DeKalb County and Jackson County school systems will be operating on a 2-hour delay on Friday.
School officials say it is due to water still being on some county roads, and the possibility of ice.
