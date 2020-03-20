Clear
BREAKING NEWS First cases of coronavirus reported in Lauderdale, Jackson, Cullman counties; Madison number rises Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Number of Alabama coronavirus cases increases to 106 Full Story
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch - Flood Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Colbert County sanitizes community storm shelter

The county has dozens of community storm shelters.

Posted: Mar 20, 2020 4:11 PM
Posted By: Breken Terry

Photo Gallery 1 Images

Colbert County employees sanitized some 26 community storm shelters in preparation for possible severe weather during this coronavirus outbreak.

The shelters can hold about 100 to 150 people and other shelters are large enough to hold up to 250 people at a time. In a time of social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic having that many people in one place would not be ideal.

That's why county maintenance employees have spent the last several days wiping down the shelters. Employees normally clean the shelters and rid them of leaves or bugs, but this time they are doing a full wipe down.

"Clean em down get them ready for any tornadic weather. Make sure all the bad germs are gone. Clorox em down wipe em down. Acid wash the toilets whatever we have to do to keep the public safe as much as we can," said Heath Armstrong, as he was wiping down a shelter in Sheffield.

Colbert Emergency Management Director, Michael Smith, said the shelters will open as they normally do during severe weather. Smith is urging people to wear protective gear like gloves or masks if they have it to the shelter and to practice social distancing if it's not crowded in the shelter.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 63°
Florence
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 67°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 63°
Decatur
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 63°
Scottsboro
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 63°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events