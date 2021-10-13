Colbert County puppy allegedly kicked, stomped to death over argument

A woman in Colbert County could be facing charges after she killed a puppy following an argument with her boyfriend.

Animal control officer Anthony Wilbanks called the case heartbreaking and disturbing. Since the woman in the case had not been charged as of Wednesday, WAAY 31 is not naming her. Wilbanks said they were called about the incident two weeks ago.

"We were told that she kicked it off the porch and then went out in the yard and stomped it," Wilbanks said. "She is denying that, but she has openly admitted that she did kick the puppy off the porch."

Wilbanks said it was a small, 6-week-old Chihuahua puppy that was killed.

"It was tiny," Wilbanks said. "Probably weighed less than 2 pounds."

Wilbanks said the suspect is in her 40s and that it happened at a home in the Barton area of Colbert County.

"It was an altercation with her boyfriend," he said. "She got upset with him, and the puppy belonged to him, and I think she decided she would kill his puppy to get back at him."

Wilbanks said it was another family member, not the boyfriend, who reported the incident. He said they're turning over their findings and evidence to the Colbert County District Attorney's office. The woman could face animal cruelty charges.