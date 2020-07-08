Colbert County patrol unit burglarized; guns stolen

Guns were stolen during a burglary to a Colbert County Sheriff’s Patrol Unit in Muscle Shoals.

The sheriff’s office says one of its units was broken into and an M16 and a 12ga shotgun were taken. There were also multiple cars broken into.

The theft happened in the area of Luanne Street between 6 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office asks if you have cameras in the area to check them to see if you have footage that might help investigators.

A nationwide alert has been issued to law enforcement for the stolen weapons.

If you have any information about the case, call the Muscle Shoals Police Department at (256) 383-6746 or the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 383-0741.