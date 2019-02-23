Colbert County opens pet-friendly shelter for flooding evacuees

Colbert County Animal Control says it has an emergency shelter set up for people to bring animals who are having to evacuate their homes due flooding.
It’s at 3701 Hatch Blvd in Sheffield.
