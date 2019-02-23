Clear
SEVERE WX: Flash Flood Watch - Tornado Watch - Flash Flood Warning - Flood Warning - Tornado Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Colbert County opens pet-friendly shelter for flooding evacuees

It’s at 3701 Hatch Blvd in Sheffield.

Posted: Feb. 23, 2019 6:07 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

 Colbert County Animal Control says it has an emergency shelter set up for people to bring animals who are having to evacuate their homes due flooding.

It’s at 3701 Hatch Blvd in Sheffield.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 64°
Florence
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 67°
Fayetteville
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 62°
Decatur
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 64°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events