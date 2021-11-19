Clear
Colbert County mourns loss of 1st Black commissioner, Emmitt Jimmar

Emmitt Jimmar, left, was Colbert County's first Black commissioner and one of the longest-serving county commissioners in Alabama. He died Thursday.

Posted: Nov 19, 2021 9:05 PM
Posted By: Nakell Williams, Jessica Barnett

People in Colbert County are mourning the loss of one of their former commissioners, who was also one of the longest-serving in the state and the county's first Black commissioner.

Emmitt Jimmar served for 28 years as a Colbert County commissioner. He died Thursday morning at the age of 82.

Colbert County Administrator Roger Creekmore said he remembers Jimmar as a major contributor, always asking tough questions and bringing big issues to the forefront. 

Tori Bailey, president of the tri-county branch of the NAACP, said Jimmar was her mentor, advisor, supporter and friend. She said he was a friend of her family, particular her dad, describing Jimmar as a wise, politically savvy and supportive man. 

"Through the years, since my own dad has been gone, I depended upon him for advice, and — upon following in his footsteps as commissioner — even sometime emulated his style of governing," said Bailey, who serves as the county's District 4 commissioner. "When I first shared with him my desire to run for office, he asked me a series of questions. It felt as though he was testing me to determine whether I was ready for the position."

Bailey said she must have passed, because Jimmar and his family "blessed me with their endorsement."

Bailey and Creekmore each said Jimmar will be deeply missed. 

