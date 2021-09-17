Colbert County mobile vaccination trailer expected to be delivered in December

Colbert County will be getting a mobile vaccination unit after some delays.

The grant process and getting funds secured can take awhile. County officials got this grant through the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs block grant.

The paperwork and submitting questions took longer than expected but now the county will get this specialized trailer.

Colbert County EMA Director Michael David Smith said the trailer will be similar to a mobile blood drive unit. People will walk into the trailer and get the vaccine and walk out to an observation tent. He said having this trailer will give them better access to get the vaccine out to underserved communities in the county.

"We will be able to bring that to them so they won't even have to leave their homes to go out and get the vaccine. It will be right there for them. Then we will make arrangements to go back in three weeks and give them their second dose as well," said Smith.

Smith hopes by making the vaccine convenient to get more people will get it and use the assets the county is giving its citizens.

The trailer cost 108,000. They just placed that bid out Tuesday and got it approved. The trailer was ordered last Wednesday and should be here by December.



Helen Keller Hospital staff will work with EMA to administer the shots.