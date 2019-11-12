Colbert County man on life support after argument over Alabama LSU game

A Colbert County man is on life support after a shooting over the Alabama LSU game.

Colbert County Sheriff, Frank Williamson, said David Fulkerson has been in custody since Saturday night. He's charged with attempted murder for shooting James Merritt.

Williamson said the shooting happened Saturday night after LSU defeated Alabama. Williamson said there are multiple homes on the Ligson Springs Road property where the shooting happened and people gathered to watch the game that night. After LSU defeated Alabama, the sheriff said David Fulkerson and James Merritt, known as Mikey, got into a fight over the game, and Fulkerson shot Merritt in the head.

"To me that's ridiculous. It's a ball game. You can't win em all and were not going to lose them all, we hope," said Andy Reynolds, who lives next door to the Ligon Springs Road property where the shooting happened.

Reynolds said he saw a lot of cops over on the property and didn't know what happened. Merritt was flown to Huntsville Hospital where is in critical condition on life support, according to the sheriff. Williamson also said alcohol was a factor in the shooting.

"It's just a bad situation that could have been prevented but obviously it escalated and I hate it," said Reynolds. "You gotta feel sorry for the victim of course you know on anything like that. It hasn't happened this close to home and you feel sorry for the people on the other side because that's something they are going to have to deal with the rest of their life."

Fulkerson's charges could be upgraded if Merritt does not pull through. We did reach out to people who know Merritt but haven't heard back from them.