Colbert County looks for a solution to Cassie Davis Street flooding

One road in the Shoals is still underwater after four inches of rain pummeled the area. Cassie Davis Street flooded back in February and again this last weekend. The water is still a foot deep in some areas as of Monday.

Cassie Davis Street is located near the town of Leighton. The flooding on the road effects about five families.

"It's bad the last couple of times," said Kenneth Mitchell, who lives on Cassie Davis Street.

Mitchell and his family are one of five effected by the floodwaters. He said every time it rains his front yard turns into a lake, but his neighbors get the worst of it.

"You never know about nature and you just hope for the best," said Mitchell.

While WAAY31 was interviewing Mitchell his neighbors, the Fuqua family, was trying to drive down their driveway that had water still over it.

"For the neighbors down the road they really get the worst end of this," said Mitchell.

The Colbert County Road Engineer, Jeremy Robinson, said the county recently purchased a piece of property across from Cassie Davis Street. They bought the land for about $1,000, because it has a sinkhole on it. The county bought the land to maintain the sinkhole and use it to come up with a plan to stop the flooding on Cassie Davis Street.

"I'm glad the county has got involved more now. It's been in question for years," said Mitchell.

Robinson said the county is talking with multiple engineering firms to come up with a flooding solution, but the talks are in early stages. Mitchell is excited to see what they come up with.

"I'm hopeful they can come up with a well plan that can solve this and please everyone involved in it," said Mitchell.

None of the water got into anyone's homes this time. Robinson said once they have a plan in place they will be updating people who live here along Cassie Davis Street.