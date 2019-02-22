Colbert County issues travel advisory for all roads

The Colbert County Emergency Management Agency has issued a travel advisory for county roadways.

The advisory means drivers should use extreme caution when travelling on the roads.

Here are some of the flooded roadways and issues EMA has responded to today:

* 6th Street at Fennell Road

* Cotton Flats and Double Bridges Water Rescue

* Downtown area Cherokee North area flooding

* Cave Street flooding

* Cassie Davis and Marthaler flooding

* Spring Street flooding