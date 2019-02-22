Clear
SEVERE WX: Flash Flood Watch - Flash Flood Warning - Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts

Colbert County issues travel advisory for all roads

The advisory means drivers should use extreme caution when travelling on the roads.

Posted: Feb. 22, 2019 12:37 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Colbert County Emergency Management Agency has issued a travel advisory for county roadways.

The advisory means drivers should use extreme caution when travelling on the roads.

Here are some of the flooded roadways and issues EMA has responded to today:

* 6th Street at Fennell Road

* Cotton Flats and Double Bridges Water Rescue

* Downtown area Cherokee North area flooding

* Cave Street flooding

* Cassie Davis and Marthaler flooding

* Spring Street flooding

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 55°
Florence
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 54°
Fayetteville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 50°
Decatur
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 53°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events