Colbert County insurance agent pleads guilty to fraud

On Monday, a Colbert County insurance agent pleaded guilty to one count of securities fraud and one count of insurance fraud.
Ronald Powell is accused of accepting more than $800,000 of investor funds and misappropriating those funds for his personal benefit. In total, he received a 12-year sentence.
