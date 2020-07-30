Colbert County drug bust finds more than 1,000 pills, heroin, guns, more

Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson says one person has been arrested and charged and charges are pending for two others after a Wednesday drug bust.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office, Colbert County Drug Task Force and Leighton Police Department on Wednesday searched a residence in the 2,200 block of Leigh Heights Circle and found more than 1,000 miscellaneous controlled substance pills, heroin, four guns and money, Williamson said.

He said the investigation has been ongoing for longer than a year.

Williamson said Darold Morris is charged with trafficking heroin and possession of cocaine.

He said a female subject, whose identity has not been released, will be charged with trafficking morphine, distribution of controlled substance, and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and heroin.

He also said a male subject, whose identity has not been released, will be charged with four counts of possession of controlled substances.