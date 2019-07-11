Clear
Colbert County dive team helping to find woman missing in Smith Lake

Photo: Colbert County Emergency Management Agency

Kelsey Starling has been missing in Smith Lake in Winston County since July 4th.

Posted: Jul 11, 2019 9:29 PM
Updated: Jul 11, 2019 9:30 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Colbert County Emergency Management Agency's dive team is now helping to find a woman missing in Smith Lake in Winston County since July 4th.

Kelsey Starling was in a boat that collided with another boat. William Fite of Decatur was the driver of one of the boats and was charged with boating under the influence.

