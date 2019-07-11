Colbert County dive team helping to find woman missing in Smith Lake

Photo Gallery 3 Images
The Colbert County Emergency Management Agency's dive team is now helping to find a woman missing in Smith Lake in Winston County since July 4th.
Kelsey Starling was in a boat that collided with another boat. William Fite of Decatur was the driver of one of the boats and was charged with boating under the influence.
