Colbert County cattle owner turns himself in on felony animal abuse charges

Sybalious Nance

A Colbert County cattle owner is facing felony charges.

Posted: Jan 24, 2020 3:07 PM
Updated: Jan 24, 2020 3:25 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A cattle owner turned himself in to the Colbert County Jail on Friday for multiple animal abuse charges.

Colbert County Animal Control said Sybalious Nance is charged with two felony counts of animal cruelty, two misdemeanor counts of failure to burn or bury dead livestock and six misdemeanor counts of animal neglect.

Authorities say Nance turned himself in to the Colbert County Jail on Friday and posted a bond of $30,000.

Animal Control said two dead cows and a malnourished one were found on a property on Cook Lane. 

