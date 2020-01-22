Colbert County business owner indicted for criminally negligent homicide, assault

A Shoals business owner has been indicted for criminally negligent homicide and assault.

Jason Scott Whittle, the owner of Miami Ice and 2nd & 13 Sports Bar and Grille, was indicted by a Colbert County Grand Jury and arrested on Monday for criminally negligent homicide and assault.

Whittle was released from the Colbert County Jail on a $6,000 bond.

