Photo Gallery 1 Images
A Shoals business owner has been indicted for criminally negligent homicide and assault.
Jason Scott Whittle, the owner of Miami Ice and 2nd & 13 Sports Bar and Grille, was indicted by a Colbert County Grand Jury and arrested on Monday for criminally negligent homicide and assault.
Whittle was released from the Colbert County Jail on a $6,000 bond.
Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.
Related Content
- Colbert County business owner indicted for criminally negligent homicide, assault
- UPDATE: Suspect ID'ed in Colbert County Homicide
- Man indicted for Madison County triple homicide
- Colbert County summer school program
- Retired Colbert County judge picked for Limestone County sheriff’s criminal case
- State Court of Criminal Appeals upholds capital murder conviction in Colbert County
- Lauderdale County Homicide Investigation
- Dead, starving cows discovery prompts investigation of Colbert County cattle owner
- Criminally indicted Limestone County sheriff could use campaign funds to pay legal fees
- Pedestrian identified in deadly Colbert County wreck
Scroll for more content...