Clear

Colbert County business owner indicted for criminally negligent homicide, assault

Jason Scott Whittle

Jason Scott Whittle was released on bond from the Colbert County Jail.

Posted: Jan 22, 2020 1:56 PM
Updated: Jan 22, 2020 3:00 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius, Breken Terry

Photo Gallery 1 Images

A Shoals business owner has been indicted for criminally negligent homicide and assault.

Jason Scott Whittle, the owner of Miami Ice and 2nd & 13 Sports Bar and Grille, was indicted by a Colbert County Grand Jury and arrested on Monday for criminally negligent homicide and assault.

Whittle was released from the Colbert County Jail on a $6,000 bond.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 43°
Florence
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 43°
Fayetteville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 42°
Decatur
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 43°
Scottsboro
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 46°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events