Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson says his office is searching for a man off River Road in the Spout Springs area.

Williamson said officials attempted to pull a vehicle over about 6 p.m. Thursday. The driver sped away and a chase ensued.

The driver wrecked, then ran away from the vehicle.

Williamson was not able to provide a description of the suspect, but is asking people in that area to report anything suspicious.

He said the search could continue all night.