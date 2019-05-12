Colbert County Sheriff's Office mourns death of former deputy

The Colbert County Sheriff's Office announced the passing of one of its former deputies on Saturday.

Donivan Hagwood not only served with the CCSO, but also previously worked for the Town Creek Police Department, the Leighton Police Department and the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office.

In a Facebook post, CCSO said Hagwood graduated the police academy in 1987.

Once he joined CCSO, "he took over the position of K-9 Drug Dog Handler." He also served in the 32nd Judicial Drug Task Force while with CCSO.

Visitation will be held on Monday, May 13 from 10 a.m. to noon at Morrison's Funeral Home in Tuscumbia. A funeral service will follow the visitation.