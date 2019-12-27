Colbert County Sheriffs Office asking public for help identifying woman

The Colbert County Sheriff's office is asking for the public's help identifying a woman captured in a video...

But so far they're not saying why.

We're working to find out what crime the sheriff's office believes the woman did.

The woman is seen at the White Oak Volunteer Fire Department and they say she has done something.

Facebook commenters are asking for more details on the case, and we are, too

From the Facebook post, sheriffs say the woman came to the White Oak Fire Department on Sunday about 1 a.m.

She was caught on security cameras appearing to try to get in the doors.

In the post, the office responds to people questioning what she did by saying there is a "law enforcement need" to identify her.

The post was updated to say the video is evidence, not gossip

We reached out to the Colbert County Sheriff's office to try and get some answers regarding the information of what happened but no one was in to take our questions.

In the post they also say when it is safe to release info, they will.