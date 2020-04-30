Colbert County Sheriff: Guns, high-grade pot, crack, Fentanyl found in Muscle Shoals bust

A Muscle Shoals man is facing multiple charges after being arrested in a drug bust.

Carlos Lataro Washington is charged with five counts of possession of controlled substance and one count of distribution of controlled substance.

On Wednesday, the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office and ALEA Drug Task Force Region E found drugs, a .45 cal. hand gun, .22 revolver and a Colt .44 mag. hand gun in Washington’s residence in the 200 block of Alabama Shores Road in Muscle Shoals.

The found Oxycodone pills laced with Fentanyl, crack cocaine, a small amount of methamphetamine and 100 grams of high-grade marijuana along with $3,020 in cash, the sheriff’s office said.

The pills were being sold as Oxycodone but were actually pure Fentanyl, the office said.

There was also a 7-year-old child inside the house.

Washington is being held in the Colbert County Jail.