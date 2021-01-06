Colbert County Schools' new superintendent speaks on returning to school safely

Not only are Colbert County students going back to school this week for the first time since November, but they have a new superintendent, too.

Colbert County’s new superintendent, Chris Hand, was sworn in on Sunday and hit the ground running on Monday. He’s got a lot on his plate from teacher vaccinations to having school with numbers of coronavirus cases rising.

"It's incumbent upon us to mitigate the risks," said Hand.

Hand said that's one of the reasons students are all virtual on Wednesdays until the end of January, so they can deep clean in the middle of the week.

"For us, we're not judging anyone else, but for us, we feel like we can do this safely and if it gets to the point we can't, we will change our guidelines as well," said Hand.

Hand said it's a balancing act between giving students what they need for education while in the middle of the pandemic, and they've also brought back all extra curricular activities this week, like basketball games.

"They are keeping our crowds at 20% or below of the maximum capacity, everyone is masking. The high schools have different crowd levels in general, so each one has their own plan for staying below the 20% mark," said Hand.

Hand said superintendents across the state had a virtual meeting today with the state superintendent to get an update on teacher vaccinations. Once we learn the latest on that, we will update you.