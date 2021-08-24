Colbert County School System changes Covid-19 protocols

In one week Colbert County Schools have had 48 students and one staff member test positive for coronavirus. The school system has about 2,500 students.

The district is now changing its Covid policies where contact tracing is out and masks are recommended.

The news comes as two schools in the distirct have gone virtual because of Covid outbreaks.

According to the new guidelines, students who test positive for Covid will have to isolate at home for 10 days.

But if your child has a close contact exposure and no symptoms, they can come back to school.

Superintendent Chris Hand said they're no longer doing contact tracing.

Hatton Elementary School and Colbert County High School moved virtual because of covid cases.

Julie Aday has a fourth grader and a second grader in Leighton Elementary School. Aday said the whole family came down with Covid and they are about to get out of quarantine.

She said she doesn't think they got it from school, and she's glad the district changed some policies to keep kids in school more.

"As far as Leighton Elementary goes in the school system they haven't had to close their doors yet. Right now they are doing the 10 days with a couple of other schools in the school system. I think they are doing great as far as maintaining when we need to shutdown for the kids safety so they can come back to school," said Aday.

Aday said her kids wear their masks to school even though it's only reccomended. Aday said she feels like the school district has a better grip on how to handle Covid this year.