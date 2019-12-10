Clear
Some North Alabama schools dismissing early due to inclement weather

Some North Alabama schools are dismissing early due to inclement weather.

Posted: Dec 10, 2019 11:06 AM
Updated: Dec 10, 2019 12:54 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

If more schools dismiss early, WAAY 31 will update this story.

* Florence City Schools will remain in normal operations Tuesday. However, all after-school and evening functions and sporting events are cancelled. The Florence Board of Education will still hold its monthly meeting Tuesday at 5 p.m.

* Huntsville City Schools after-school and evening activities, including extended day, are cancelled for Tuesday. The Board of Education Work Session will be rescheduled for Wednesday at 1 p.m.

* St. John Paul II Catholic High School has cancelled all after-school activities for Tuesday.

