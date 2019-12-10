Some North Alabama schools dismissing early due to inclement weather

Some North Alabama schools are dismissing early due to inclement weather.

If more schools dismiss early, WAAY 31 will update this story.

* Florence City Schools will remain in normal operations Tuesday. However, all after-school and evening functions and sporting events are cancelled. The Florence Board of Education will still hold its monthly meeting Tuesday at 5 p.m.

* Huntsville City Schools after-school and evening activities, including extended day, are cancelled for Tuesday. The Board of Education Work Session will be rescheduled for Wednesday at 1 p.m.

* St. John Paul II Catholic High School has cancelled all after-school activities for Tuesday.