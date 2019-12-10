Some North Alabama schools are dismissing early due to inclement weather.
If more schools dismiss early, WAAY 31 will update this story.
* Florence City Schools will remain in normal operations Tuesday. However, all after-school and evening functions and sporting events are cancelled. The Florence Board of Education will still hold its monthly meeting Tuesday at 5 p.m.
* Huntsville City Schools after-school and evening activities, including extended day, are cancelled for Tuesday. The Board of Education Work Session will be rescheduled for Wednesday at 1 p.m.
* St. John Paul II Catholic High School has cancelled all after-school activities for Tuesday.
Related Content
- Some North Alabama schools dismissing early due to inclement weather
- Schools dismissing early Monday due to severe weather threat
- Weather worries causing schools to dismiss early
- North Alabama schools closing early Wednesday due to rain, flooding
- Spirit of Christmas Past Homes and Luminary Tour rescheduled due to inclement weather
- Thursday severe weather closings, cancellations, early dismissals
- Blossomwood Elementary in Huntsville dismissing early due to plumbing problems
- Sylvania School in DeKalb County dismissing early due to water pressure issues
- Some Jackson County Schools dismissing due to rain, flooding
- School closings due to weather
Scroll for more content...