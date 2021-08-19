Clear
All Colbert County School System schools now require mask-wearing

One parent of a 10th grader at the high school said she was happy the district decided to have students learn from home.

Posted: Aug 19, 2021 7:11 PM
Posted By: Sophia Borrelli

Thursday, WAAY 31 learned about how coronavirus is impacting one North Alabama school district in the Shoals.

Students at Colbert County High School are learning from home after a spike in COVID cases.

One parent of a 10th grader at the high school said she was happy the district decided to have students learn from home. She thought it was too soon to send them back.

According to the COVID supervisor for Colbert County Schools - students at both Colbert County High School and Hatton Elementary School are learning remotely. 

He also told us all other schools in the district are requiring masks indoors.

"I think until we all get together and all get on the same page, it's not safe to send the kids back to school just yet. We need to make sure that the kids are safe," said Jennifer Swier, parent.

The superintendent was in Montgomery on Thursday. He is going to receive an update for new guidelines from the state department of education about COVID protocols.

Students and parents of Colbert County Schools will be receiving an update with how the district is moving forward on Friday.

