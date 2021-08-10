Colbert County School System adds covid supervisor to staff

Colbert County Schools have added a covid supervisor to their staff who handles the school systems logistics of covid.

Lymos McDonald is the school system's new covid supervisor. He said his job changes daily just as covid does and his main goal is to give every school in the Colbert County school system the tools to combat the virus.

"Whatever is asked of me I am willing and ready to do it," said McDonald.

McDonald said leading up to the start of school his focus was getting each school the supplies they need like masks, lysol, and hand sanitizer.

"I think it's good to have somebody to cut back on the red tape and paperwork to have somebody do some of the leg work for them so they can focus on other things," said McDonald.

Another aspect of his job is making sure covid money is spent on covid supplies.

"Schools might send me a list and there are things on there that are general supplies so you have to make sure you remove those items and only submit the things that are covid related," said McDonald.

McDonald said last year this job was up to several people and having one person to call makes it easier and more efficient for schools and coaches to have everything they need.