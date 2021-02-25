Colbert County Probate Office waives tag fines due to winter storm

The Colbert County Probate Judge's Office has permission from the state to waive fines because of last week's winter storm.

That storm trapped people in their homes for a week in the Shoals and closed the Probate Judge's Office and courthouse for a whole week. Judge Daniel Rosser said they are extending deadlines for new car registration and car tags to March 30.

"Nobody should have to pay a price for things that are out of their control. So, why should somebody whose 20-day grace period ran last week, and now this week, they are back at work and busy. This is certainly not a great week to take off of work because you've already missed one paycheck, right? Let's not miss anymore. Let's not take off work to get your tag or car registered. We want to give people a little grace," said Colbert County Probate Judge Daniel Rosser.

If you miss the 20-day grace period to register a new car or get new tags, it can cost you $20 or more in fines.