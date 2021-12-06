Colbert County High grad has special link to school, Pearl Harbor

"I’m 97 now, it’s been a long time," but if you ask Dalton Logan where he was on Dec. 7, 1941 — his memory is as sharp as a tack.

“I was with my buddy, went singing and at Burn Out and they got up and announced that (Japan) had invaded,” Logan said.

Nearly eight decades later, the smallest thought of the roar of U.S. aircraft stirs something deep inside.

“It was something else," he recalled, "Oh gobs and gobs of American airplanes going to drop their bombs, and it was something else.”

Army Private First-Class Logan served in England, France and Germany.

“I was gone about 31 months.”

In the midst of it all, he even volunteered for the Battle of the Bulge.

“I don’t know," he said, "They just asked would anybody want to and I said well, I’ll volunteer, and then I left that company, the 489th, that’s the one I was inducted into, and went on to the training then.”

However, the battle ended before he made it to the lines.

Logan left the service in 1946 and returned home to Colbert County and worked at Reynolds.

“Then I quit and finished high school here," explained Logan, "I lacked two years but I finished the two in one year.”

To him, the grounds of Colbert County High School are sacred.

“The first day that I come to school I met my wife on the bus, so it’s pretty well special.”

A love that spanned 71 years.

Logan spent some time at the school, listening to the band prep for Hawaii, and offered a bit of wisdom to the younger generation.

“Get right with the Lord, that’s the most important thing.”

