Colbert County High School moves to virtual learning while several teachers quarantine

Colbet County High School students are moving to virtual learning only for 14 days.

This is due to several teachers being quarantined. The virtual learning will last from Oct. 21 to Nov. 2 and is for Colbert County High School students only. Faculty and staff will report to school as usual.

Students are scheduled to return to school on Nov. 3.

The district says it will still be distributing lunches and schoolwork on Wednesdays.

“This is a safety precaution for everyone involved due to contact tracing outside of the school. We do not have enough coverage for the classes to be taught. Extracurricular events will continue as planned,” the district announced in a Facebook post on Tuesday.