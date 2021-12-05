Colbert County High School Band team take in Hawaii, anticipate Pearl Harbor activities

Aloha!

I'm here on the world-famous Waikiki beach.

It's only fitting we're seeing a little rain Sunday. After all, Waikiki in Hawaiian is known as "spouting waters."

All 66 Colbert County High School Band students, staff and chaperones made it in safely Saturday night.

Sunday morning they were a little more alert after a good night's sleep.

Talking with them at breakfast, they acknowledged it doesn't seem real that they're actually here and going to march down the famous Kalakaua Avenue in the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade

Sunday was all about taking in the sights and getting acclimated to the island.

WAAY 31 will be with them all week as they represent North Alabama during this prestigious event.

