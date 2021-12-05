Colbert County High School Band lands in Hawaii for Pearl Harbor ceremonies

The Colbert County High School Band has arrived in Hawaii for the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade and other activities.

The tired group got to their hotel in Waikiki about 11 p.m. Saturday (that was 3 a.m. Sunday in North Alabama)

Still, the kids got up bright and early Sunday morning for a tour of the island.

The band is set to perform at the Pearl Harbor parade on Tuesday, and will also perform on the USS Missouri on Thursday.

WAAY 31’s Marie Waxel and Alex Torres-Perez are in Hawaii with the band. They’ll be providing updates multiple times each day on WAAY 31 News, WAAYTV.com, and WAAY’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Visit our special Remembering Pearl Harbor web page HERE