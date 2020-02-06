Colbert County EMA surveys possible tornado damage in Allsboro

Colbert County Emergency Management is working with the National Weather Service to find out if a tornado did in fact touch down in Colbert County Wednesday night.

WAAY31 went out with emergency management officials to a very small area in the county known as Allsboro. Trees were knocked down, and a roof was peeled off of a barn on L.O. Bishop Lane. This was the only place in the county that had wind damage. The property is a small farm. The storm also ripped off other parts of a barns roof and threw it into a field. The storm also knocked down a cement block wall at a building on the property.

Emergency management officials took pictures of the damage to send to the National Weather Service.

"We will be sending that back to the weather service and letting them put that together along with the timeline and radar data that came across to make a determination," said Colbert County EMA Director, Michael Davis Smith.

No one was injured in the storms that came through the Shoals. The National Weather Service said they will notify us after they go over the pictures and data to decide if a tornado or strong winds caused that damage in Allsboro.