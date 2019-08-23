Photo Gallery 1 Images
Colbert County EMA searching for body in water at Sheffield park
The Colbert County Emergency Management Agency says it is looking for a body in the water at Riverfront Park in Sheffield.
At 3 a.m. Friday, a caller said he saw a man walk into the water saying he was going to swim across. The caller said he never saw the man again.
Crews found a man’s license on the boat dock pier and have not been able to make contact with him.
The EMA said it is not certain the man is in the water.
