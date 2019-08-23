Clear
Colbert County EMA searching for body in water at Sheffield park

Crews found a man’s license on the boat dock pier and have not been able to make contact with him.

Posted: Aug 23, 2019 10:19 AM
Updated: Aug 23, 2019 11:23 AM
Posted By: Breken Terry, Josh Rayburn

The Colbert County Emergency Management Agency says it is looking for a body in the water at Riverfront Park in Sheffield.

At 3 a.m. Friday, a caller said he saw a man walk into the water saying he was going to swim across. The caller said he never saw the man again.

The EMA said it is not certain the man is in the water.

