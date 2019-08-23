Colbert County EMA searching for body in water at Sheffield park

The Colbert County Emergency Management Agency says it is looking for a body in the water at Riverfront Park in Sheffield.

At 3 a.m. Friday, a caller said he saw a man walk into the water saying he was going to swim across. The caller said he never saw the man again.

Crews found a man’s license on the boat dock pier and have not been able to make contact with him.

The EMA said it is not certain the man is in the water.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com online for updates