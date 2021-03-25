Colbert County EMA says roads are in good shape after storms on Thursday

Some of the severe weather Thursday caused flooding in parts of North Alabama.

WAAY 31 spoke with the deputy director of the emergency management agency about the flooding in Colbert County.

Jody Hitt with the Colbert County EMA said they were expecting to see more flooding, especially with the heavy rain coming just a week after storms drenched the area.

In fact, the pouring rain left some backyards, parks and roadways flooded. Even some businesses had the entrances to their parking lots covered by large amounts of water.

Breaks in Thursday’s severe weather helped prevent the flooding from being worse.

"Anytime you can get a break, a good long break in it, it starts to reside, recede and go down. That's as long as you don't keep those continuous rounds coming through with laying down anywhere from three to four inches. It always helps when we get a break," Hitt said.

A lot of the main roadways are in good shape for travel, as of Thursday night, but emergency responders say you should still be careful driving.