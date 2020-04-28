Colbert County EMA: Multiple fatalities in Colbert County wreck

The Colbert County Emergency Management Agency reports that a wreck with multiple fatalities has occured on Second Street in Brick Hatton in Leighton near Galaxy Flea Market.

EMA Director Michael Smith said the victims' bodies are still in the vehicle, and that he suspects there are at least two victims.

The Alabama Department of Transportation reports the wreck is near Mimosa Drive, and that the roadway is closed

The Colbert County Sheriff's Office said the wreck is under investigation and it has no other information Tuesday night.

