Colbert County EMA, Helen Keller Hospital to host mobile Covid-19 vaccine clinics Thursday

Colbert County Emergency Management Agency and Helen Keller Hospital are teaming up Thursday to offer two mobile Covid-19 vaccine clinics in Sheffield.

Residents aged 12 years and older can get their first or second shot of the Pfizer vaccine, with boosters also available for those who are eligible. No appointment is needed.

The first clinic will take place 8–11 a.m. at The Michael Center on 17th Street in Sheffield. The second will be 1–4 p.m. at Greater Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church on 30th Street.