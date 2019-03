Colbert County Emergency Management tells WAAY 31 they have over $1 million in damage to county roadways and local cities within the county.

This week, federal and state officials were in the Shoals to specifically go over county damage reports, which don't include damage to homes.

"It's really slow. We've had to wait several weeks for the moisture content to dry out of the studs, so we could start putting in dry wall," said Amber Gregory, whose home flooded in Nathan Estates.

Gregory says there is still a lot of work that needs to be done to make her flood-damaged home livable.

"Nobody thinks about what happens after the flood while you're trying to rebuild. How you're gonna rebuild, how you are going to be able to afford to do it," said Gregory. "Our mortgage payment doesn't stop. Our cable and utility bills don't stop, even though we aren't living here."

Emergency management officials told WAAY 31, across North Alabama, there must be a total of $7.2 million in damage, but that doesn't include damage to homes, just damage to roadways and local municipalities. Each county must then meet a threshold of damage for federal assistance, but there is no threshold of damage for individual assistance that would help people like Gregory.

"We really need it. I hope more is done, and it's not forgotten about," said Gregory.

Emergency management officials told WAAY 31 Governor Kay Ivey will have a complete damage report from Colbert County by next week. If North Alabama meets the damage threshold, the Governor will then write a letter to President Trump asking for a disaster declaration. The reports will also go to the federal government, and they will decide if individual people can get assistance. With no flood insurance, Gregory hopes help will come.

"When something like this happens and when you live in the U.S., you expect being the country that we are, for people to do what's right and to help us.

In the event of a presidential disaster declaration, it will be up to the Federal Emergency Management Agency to decide if individuals qualify for assistance. In order for people to get small business loans, there must be at least 25 homes or businesses with major damage, which means 40% of the homes or businesses were destroyed.