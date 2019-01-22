Colbert County Animal Control seeks help after dismembered cat found in parking lot

Colbert County Animal Control is asking for the public’s help after a dismembered cat was found in a parking lot Tuesday morning.
Anthony Wilbanks, animal control officer, said the cat, which appears to have been cut in half, was found by an employee about 8 a.m. in the parking lot of Logan’s Roadhouse on Woodward Avenue in Muscle Shoals.
Only one piece of the cat was found.
No blood was present, indicating the cutting was done elsewhere, Wilbanks said.
Animal Control is asking anyone with information to come forward and call them at 256-381-4073.
