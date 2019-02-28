Clear
Colbert County 911 dispatcher gets surprise visit from baby she helped deliver on the phone

Baylor Hutto

Deanna Hutto went into labor in her Town Creek home on Jan. 31, and said everything was moving along so quickly that they didn’t have time to get to a hospital.

Posted: Feb. 28, 2019 12:53 PM
Posted By: Breken Terry

After days of calls from residents needing help with issues created by recent flooding and other emergencies, a tiny ball of sunshine visited Colbert County 911 dispatchers on Thursday.

A grateful mom surprised dispatcher Cory Mills with Baylor Hutto, the baby she helped deliver over the phone.

Deanna Hutto went into labor in her Town Creek home on Jan. 31, and said everything was moving along so quickly that they didn’t have time to get to a hospital. Her husband called 911 and Mills walked them through the delivery.

The Hutto Family wanted to surprise and thank Mills on Thursday, so they brought her flowers and Baylor.

"She just made sure everything was OK in a situation that really could have been bad so I just appreciate everything she does every day,” Hutto said of Mills. “Not just for us but I know they get a lot of scary phone calls and … I just appreciate being able to put a face to the person who made sure he was OK.”

Mills is pregnant with her first child.

"He's adorable,” she said of Baylor. “He's cute and it makes me excited to have my own.”

Now almost a month old, Baylor is a happy and healthy little boy.

