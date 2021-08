A Colbert County deputy was injured in what the county's Emergency Management Agency called a "pretty serious wreck." It happened at the intersection of Highway 72 and Riverton Rose Trail, about seven miles west of Cherokee.

The EMA said that deputy appears to have sustained a minor injury. The agency also told WAAY 31 that a person was entrapped after the wreck.

Stick with WAAY 31 for updates on the deputy's condition and the latest on this wreck.