Colbert Co. Sheriff warns of fake check scams

The Colbert County Sheriff's Office is warning the public of a scam in which people are being sent fake checks in Express Priority Mail envelopes.

People should not cash these checks or purchase blank money orders to mail back to the scammers. This is a set-up and the sheriff's office says the checks will bounce. These are not isolated incidents, and addresses are randomly pulled from a database.

The letters with the checks are worded to make people think they won a sweepstakes. The letters say that if you do what the "company" says, you'll benefit. For example, one letter says that if you cash a check, purchase money orders with it and send these back to them, you'll win a $500 Walmart gift card.

The sheriff's office says the elderly are most susceptible to these scams.