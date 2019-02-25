Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

Some North Alabama schools delayed, closed on Tuesday due to flooding and road conditions

Flooded roads and dangerous driving conditions have caused some schools to close.

Posted: Feb. 25, 2019 5:18 PM
Updated: Feb. 25, 2019 5:44 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Morgan County Schools will be delayed two hours on Tuesday.

Colbert County Schools are closed on Tuesday due to flooding and road conditions. According to the district's superintendent, officials have decided that it is not safe to have buses on the roads with water.

Limestone County Schools will be operating at regularly scheduled times on Tuesday, but bus services will not be offered to students who live on roads currently closed due to flooding. Absences will be excused for these students.

Flooding forced several school districts to close on Monday. To see a full list of these closures, click HERE.

To see a full list of roads closed due to flooding, click HERE.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 55°
Florence
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 53°
Fayetteville
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 51°
Decatur
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 54°
Scottsboro
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events