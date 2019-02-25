Some North Alabama schools delayed, closed on Tuesday due to flooding and road conditions

Morgan County Schools will be delayed two hours on Tuesday.

Colbert County Schools are closed on Tuesday due to flooding and road conditions. According to the district's superintendent, officials have decided that it is not safe to have buses on the roads with water.

Limestone County Schools will be operating at regularly scheduled times on Tuesday, but bus services will not be offered to students who live on roads currently closed due to flooding. Absences will be excused for these students.

Flooding forced several school districts to close on Monday. To see a full list of these closures, click HERE.

To see a full list of roads closed due to flooding, click HERE.