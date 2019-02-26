Colbert Co. Emergency Management offering online form for homeowners to report flood damage

The state is now surveying flood damage in Muscle Shoals, where homeowners are eager to start cleaning up.

At Roosevelt Avenue, at least ten homes had damage, and now that the floodwaters are gone, people have started the clean-up process. On Tuesday, Alabama Emergency Management Officials surveyed the flood damage, starting in Tuscumbia and then moving to Sheffield and Muscle Shoals.

The Colbert County Emergency Management director, Mike Melton, says people should be documenting any type of damage they have, and officials have created an online form that people in the county can fill out with details of their damage.

"We need to be able to know individuals' damage, along with public assistance damage," Melton said. "So, once all of that is together, they are going to send it to my office, and I am going to total all the numbers and then put it in the system to send toward state emergency management."

Melton said this is a part of the process for the area to get further assistance from the federal government. A damage threshold of more than $7 million across the state must be met to qualify for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. That includes individual people's home damage, roads and damage to any county or city facilities.