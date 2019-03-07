Colbert Co. Emergency Management: At least $800,000 in flood damage reported

Federal and state emergency management officials will be in the Shoals next week to do preliminary damage assessments of the flood damage.

At least 250 homes in Colbert and Lauderdale counties have flood damage. Colbert County emergency management said they've been collecting damage reports, and at least $800,000 worth of damage and reports are still coming in. That's why federal and state officials are now coming to assess everything. The president still needs to sign a disaster deceleration to get federal funds for the area.

In Sheffield, at least two feet of water got into David Christopher's, a local gift store.

"It tears you up to see that. Years and years of building a small business," said Kathy Smith, one of the owners of David Christopher's. "It was our first concern is, how are we going to salvage this? Are we going to be able to continue?"

The company ships merchandise all over the United States and employs 12 people.

"They are the best group of people you've met in your entire life," said Smith, as she talked about her employees. "They've worked hours they weren't scheduled to work."

Sheffield Utilities said they have about $79,000 in employee overtime from repairing downed poles and other damage. The Muscle Shoals Water and Waste Water Department has about $17,000 in overtime and some damage to their equipment from the flooding. Looking at how high the water got around Smith's business, the damage is adding up for everyone.

"That doesn't surprise me at all. It's been really bad," said Smith.

Smith said, at retail value, they lost about $1 million in merchandise, but they do have flood insurance.

"Because it was a flood, our regular insurance wouldn't cover the contents, but our flood insurance is covering the repairs to the building," said Smith.

While Smith and her family clean up their Sheffield location, they are opening up a temporary location in Florence at 2801 Mall Road.

If you have damage to your home or businesses in Colbert County, you can click here to fill out this online form.

If you have damage to your home or business in Lauderdale County, you can contact Lauderdale County EMA at 256-760-6363.