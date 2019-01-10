Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Cohen to give Congress account of Trump dealings

Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison.

Posted: Jan. 10, 2019 3:42 PM
Posted By: AP

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump's longtime legal fixer, Michael Cohen, says he has accepted an invitation from a top House Democrat to testify publicly before Congress next month.

Cohen said Thursday in a statement that he looks forward to having a platform to give a "full and credible account of the events which have transpired." He is set to testify before the House Oversight and Reform Committee, which is investigating payments made during the 2016 campaign to silence women who claimed to have had sex with Trump. Trump has denied the trysts.

Cohen's testimony also comes after he pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about his role in a Trump business proposal in Russia considered during the campaign.

Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison. He reports to prison March 6.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 37°
Florence
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 41°
Fayetteville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 32°
Decatur
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 38°
Scottsboro
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 39°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events