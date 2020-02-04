Cody Rhodes excited to show Alabama to wrestlers

AEW is here in Huntsville. The All Elite Wrestling promotion at the Von Braun Center Wednesday night for Dynamite. North Alabama is home to a lot of wrestling fans, including WAAY31's Lynden Blake. So it's exciting "The American Nightmare",

Cody Rhodes, is in the ring Wednesday night, but before the bell rings, he stopped by WAAY to talk wrestling in the South.

A southern wrestler himself, Rhodes says he brings southern style to the dynamic AEW roster which features new school and old school wrestling.

The AEW Executive Vice President says he's excited to do a TV show in Huntsville, since he's only been to the rocket city for live shows.

Rhodes says he knows the south loves wrestling, he says the wrestlers are looking forward to a rowdy crowd.