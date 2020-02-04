Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

Cody Rhodes excited to show Alabama to wrestlers

AEW Dynamite in Huntsville Wednesday.

Posted: Feb 4, 2020 10:43 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

AEW is here in Huntsville. The All Elite Wrestling promotion at the Von Braun Center Wednesday night for Dynamite. North Alabama is home to a lot of wrestling fans, including WAAY31's Lynden Blake. So it's exciting "The American Nightmare",
Cody Rhodes, is in the ring Wednesday night, but before the bell rings, he stopped by WAAY to talk wrestling in the South.
A southern wrestler himself, Rhodes says he brings southern style to the dynamic AEW roster which features new school and old school wrestling.
The AEW Executive Vice President says he's excited to do a TV show in Huntsville, since he's only been to the rocket city for live shows.
Rhodes says he knows the south loves wrestling, he says the wrestlers are looking forward to a rowdy crowd.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Florence
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 67°
Fayetteville
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
Scottsboro
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events