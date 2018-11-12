Clear

Coats for Kids kicking off in Huntsville

The WHRP/WAAY 31 Coats for Kids drive starts Thursday, November 15th. Several collection sites will be throughout the area.

Posted: Nov. 12, 2018 11:35 AM
Posted By: Alyssa Martin

With cold, winter weather quickly approaching in the Tennessee Valley, many people are in need of warm coats. Members of the community are asked to donate new or lightly used coats of all sizes starting on Thursday and until Sunday. WAAY 31 is a proud co-sponsor of Coats for Kids, alongside WHRP. Infants through ages 19-years-old will be given the donated coats. 

The following is the schedule for the donation points: 

Thursday, November 15th, 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. - Redstone Arsenal, Main Exchange 

Friday, November 16th, 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. - Redstone Arsenal, Main Exchange 

Saturday, November 17th, 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. - Copeland Cleaners, 2330 Meridian St., Huntsville

Saturday, November 17th, 11:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. - Walmart, 8650 Madison Blvd., Madison

Sunday, November 18th, 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. - Walmart, 8650 Madison Blvd., Madison

