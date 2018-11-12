Coats for Kids kicking off in Huntsville

With cold, winter weather quickly approaching in the Tennessee Valley, many people are in need of warm coats. Members of the community are asked to donate new or lightly used coats of all sizes starting on Thursday and until Sunday. WAAY 31 is a proud co-sponsor of Coats for Kids, alongside WHRP. Infants through ages 19-years-old will be given the donated coats.
The following is the schedule for the donation points:
Thursday, November 15th, 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. - Redstone Arsenal, Main Exchange
Friday, November 16th, 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. - Redstone Arsenal, Main Exchange
Saturday, November 17th, 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. - Copeland Cleaners, 2330 Meridian St., Huntsville
Saturday, November 17th, 11:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. - Walmart, 8650 Madison Blvd., Madison
Sunday, November 18th, 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. - Walmart, 8650 Madison Blvd., Madison
