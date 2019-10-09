Clear

Coast Guard: Man injured aboard Carnival Cruise ship off Louisiana coast

Credit: Petty Officer 3rd Class Sydney Phoenix; U.S. Coast Guard District 8

The man was taken to a New Orleans hospital Tuesday morning.

Posted: Oct 9, 2019 9:58 PM
Updated: Oct 9, 2019 10:05 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Coast Guard says a man was injured aboard a Carnival Cruise ship off the coast of Venice, Louisiana, on Tuesday.

The Coast Guard says it received a request at 1:14 a.m. for the medevac of a 23-year-old man with multiple significant injuries after he fell on the ship, Carnival Valor. The man was transported at 5:45 a.m. to New Orleans University Medical Hospital.

According to the Coast Guard, the man arrived in critical condition.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Florence
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
Fayetteville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 64°
Scottsboro
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events