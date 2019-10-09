Coast Guard: Man injured aboard Carnival Cruise ship off Louisiana coast

The Coast Guard says a man was injured aboard a Carnival Cruise ship off the coast of Venice, Louisiana, on Tuesday.
The Coast Guard says it received a request at 1:14 a.m. for the medevac of a 23-year-old man with multiple significant injuries after he fell on the ship, Carnival Valor. The man was transported at 5:45 a.m. to New Orleans University Medical Hospital.
According to the Coast Guard, the man arrived in critical condition.
