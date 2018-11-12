Coalition wants college opportunities for Tennessee inmates

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A coalition of civil rights and education groups wants more opportunities for Tennessee's inmates to get college educations.
The Tennessee Educational Equity Coalition argues in a new report that better education for inmates saves taxpayers money by greatly reducing recidivism. Reduced recidivism also means less crime and safer communities.
The report includes several proposals for improving inmate education. It urges policymakers to include inmates in the state's "Drive to 55" plan, which seeks to increase the percentage of Tennesseans with college degrees or certificates to 55 percent by 2025.
The report also urges the state to support financial aid for inmates and to provide financial incentives to educational institutions that work in the prisons.
The report is available at http://tnedequity.org/ .
