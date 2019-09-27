Coal plant in Jackson Co. safely imploded

The Tennessee Valley Authority safely imploded part of its coal plant in Jackson County.

Workers used small explosive charges to implode a pair of 500-foot-tall stacks and two boilers at its shuttered Widows Creek Fossil Plant near Stevenson.

TVA plans on recycling the debris. In the next couple of months, TVA will process the metal and concrete to get the location ready for construction.

“TVA cares about the environment, and 100 percent of the metals once used for power production at Widows Creek Fossil Plant will be recycled, with more than 80 percent of the metal going to local recyclers in our seven-state service area,” Bob Deacy, TVA’s senior vice president General Projects & Fleet Services, said.

The facility began generating power in 1952, and produced enough electricity to power more than 1 million homes. However, TVA closed the plant in 2015 as part of the TVA's move to reduce its dependence on coal to make electricity.

So far, the utility has closed five fossil-fuel plants in the last seven years and plans to shut down two more by the end of 2030.

TVA says it plans to use the recently imploded site for economic redevelopment.

“For over 60 years this facility and the dedicated employees who staffed it supplied electricity to power our homes and build our region’s economy,” Deacy said. “Today, the site is home to a large data center and this demolition is an investment in the future, making room for further development opportunities.”