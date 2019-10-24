Clear

Coach's family reacts to historical season

Coach Steve Meek's family is elated for his undefeated season at Decatur Heritage

Posted: Oct 24, 2019 10:48 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Decatur Heritage earned their 10th win of the season Thursday night inking the football team in the record books. 

The Eagles beat Woodville 39-14 to cap off a great season. Next up is the playoffs in two weeks. 

